People from all over the country have been up early this morning for the 2018 Darkness Into Light event.

Outside of Ireland events were also held in North America, Canada and Australia.

The annual pieta house suicide awareness walk took place at over a 150 different locations across Ireland this year.

10’s of thousands of people walked to the message that Ireland’s mental health issues cannot be ignored.

Organisers say they’re already looking forward to next years event.