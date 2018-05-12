Highland TV: Irish Open Preview with Des Smyth, Barry Funston & Oliver Gilmore

The build up to July’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation continued this week at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The excitement and anticipation was ramped up as the country’s media attended the fabulous Inishowen venue.

Highland Radio’s lead up to the big event also shifted gear where Oisin Kelly meet with a number of golfing enthusiasts.

With the Rolex Series competition set to go on host rotation for the next four years, Irish golfing great Des Symth will be an ambassador for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in the coming term.



The Irish Open has been elevated up to one of the European Tours top events with prize money now at 7 million. Alot of the progress is down to Rory McIlroy and the Rory Foundation. Oisin has also been speaking with CEO of the Rory Foundation Barry Funston.



It’s a hugely proud year for the Ballyliffin and their members. Honorary Secretary of the club is Oliver Gilmore.

