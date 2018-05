In the curtain raiser at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday, the Donegal minors play Monaghan in round 2 of the Ulster Championship.

Donegal have lost already to Monaghan in the Minor League Final and then suffered a second defeat at the hands of Tyrone in the first round of Ulster.

It’s been a difficult few games for the young Donegal side but Manager Gary Duffy is looking for a better performance from his side…