Donegal v Cavan LIVE on Highland

The Championship starts this Sunday for Donegal and Cavan as the counties battle for a place in the quater finals of Ulster.

Their respective journeys begin at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey with Donegal looking to put down an earlier marker in the province.

The full game will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport with the team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne on commentary. Throw In 4pm.

