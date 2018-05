It’s been confirmed that the official opening of the outdoor gym at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park will take place on Thursday week, May 24th.

Other works at the park in recent months include the installation of a multi-play unit in the play area of the park.

It’s understood that a significant number of residents are already making use of the outdoor gym facility.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says it is a great facility making a healthy lifestyle achievable: