Council to erect additional signage at busy Letterkenny area

Donegal County Council has indicated that it will erect additional signage near the new roundabout at Lisnennan in Letterkenny.

There had been calls for signs to be put at the new roundabout however the local authority says that regulations dictate that only the nearest local destination off the roundabout be signed at Kiltoy.

Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh says he has been inundated with calls from concerned residents that the area is not equipped with effective signage.

He’s hopeful that this response from the Council will result in the issue being addressed: