Brendan Devenney on Donegal’s Championships tussle with Cavan

Former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney feels Donegal’s relegation in the league will not be a factor in Sunday’s Ulster Championship opener with Cavan in Ballybofey.

Declan Bonner’s side made the drop to Division 2 on the final day while their opponents have moved up to Division 1.

Despite that Brendan says there were plenty of positives from the games in the earlier part of the year.

The St Eunan’s clubman is confident of a Donegal victory and says the league scenario won’t have a bearing on Sunday’s tie…

