An Post is welcoming the start of a new, revitalised, post-office network.

It follows an historic deal with Postmasters across the country which sees a € 50 million Euro expansion deal and no compulsory closures.

Managing Director of An Post Retail, Debbie Byrne, says the future sees a wider range of community banking services, a one-stop shop for Government services, and a major role for ‘e-commerce’: