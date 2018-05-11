Submission deadline extended for views on Southern Relief Road

The public are being invited to have their say on the new Southern Relief Road along Leck Road in Letterkenny.

Closing dates for submissions has been extended until next Friday, 18th May.

Donegal County Council is urging members of the public with an interest in the new Southern Relief Road along Leck Road in Letterkenny to submit their comments and observations on the proposed route before the extended submission deadline.

The proposed route corridor has been identified as a strategic road link south of Letterkenny linking east and west Donegal.

Alignment options have been developed along the designated corridor through the townlands of Drumnahoagh, Scribley, Oldtown, Lismonaghan and Creevesmith.

Public consultation feedback forms are available from the councils website.