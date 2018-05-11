Mattie McGleenan says Cavan are in a good place ahead of Donegal battle

No team news yet from either the Donegal or Cavan camps ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship opener in Ballybofey.

Dara McVeety is a major concern for the Breffni County while Donegal are reporting a clean bill of health.

Cavan, who secured promotion to Division One of the league are hoping to upset the home side on their own patch and Manager Mattie McGleenan feels his side are in a good place ahead of the tie…

Donegal v Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday afternoon (Throw In 4pm) in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin, Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.