Marc Walsh and Ireland U17’s reach UEFA last eight

Republic of Ireland under 17’s will face the Netherlands in the quarter finals of the UEFA Championship on Monday.

The Republic set up the clash after beating Boznia and Herzegovina 2 – 0 at St. George’s Park this afternoon.

Troy Parrott opened the scoring 10 minutes from time with a sensational free kick, before Adam Idah sealed the win with a goal in jury time.

Donegal man Marc Walsh featured in the latter stages of the game. The Swansea City player was brought on for the final fifteen minutes.

The result means the boys in green finish as Group C runners up.