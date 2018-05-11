Letterkenny transport hub needs to be raised at national level – Cllr Brogan

A Donegal County Councillor claims the National Transport Authority is ignoring the needs of Letterkenny.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has repeatedly called on the NTA to visit the town to consider long and short term transport hub solutions.

At the latest sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District it was confirmed that Donegal County Council has had no indications from the NTA that they propose to visit Letterkenny.

Councillor Brogan says this is something that now needs to be raised at national level: