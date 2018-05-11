Letterkenny catchment area sees employment levels rise

The latest Western Development Commission report has revealed that the number of people employed in the Letterkenny labour catchment has increased by 10% over the past 10 years.

Almost 20,000 workers are currently living in the Letterkenny town labour catchment with 52.5% of residents in Letterkenny employed outside the town, within the catchment area and beyond.

The WDC which carries out research into the commuting patterns of those working in the Western region also revealed that Derry has a major influence on the North East of the county, particularly the Inishowen peninsula.

Deirdre Frost is Policy Analyst with Western Development Commission: