Highland Radio’s Galway Music Trip 2018

The Beautiful Salthill Hotel is where it will all be happening on the 7th, 8th and 9th October 2018!

Join the stars including Dominic Kirwan & Band, Robert Mizzell & Band, Trudi Lalor, Gary Gamble, Frank McCaffrey, David James and Declan Nerney & Band.

We will provide Luxury Accomodation, Pre-Show Dinners every night and entertainment into the small hours with Ryan Turner.

Also included is Afternoon Entertainment, a Day Trip and Endless Music, Laughter and Giveaways.

It’s a fantastic few days that everyone is talking about!

Tickets cost €369**, and you can secure your place with just a €100 deposit

Book your tickets below!!

**Single Room Supp. Applies