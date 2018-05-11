Donegal v Cavan Preview – Eamonn Doherty

It’s just days out from the Ulster Championship opener where Donegal take on Cavan on Sunday in Ballybofey.

Cavan are hoping to spoil the show at MacCumhaill Park by downing the hosts in their own back yard.

The sides switched divisions in the league this year with Donegal relegated and Cavan promoted to the top flight.

Donegal are seen as favourites but Eamonn Doherty says form tends to go out the window come Championship.

The St Eunan’s man has been looking ahead to the Championship opener with Tom Comack…

