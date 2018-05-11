Donegal TD hits out at latest Bus Éireann recruitment campaign

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at Bus Éireann’s plans to recruit almost 200 new staff for roles across the country – none of which will cater to Donegal.

The service is recruiting 190 new driver positions and additional mechanic jobs, to service the ongoing expansion of the national network.

The roles will be in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Mayo, Waterford, Wicklow, Navan, Drogheda, Limerick and west Clare.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says there are serious shortcomings within the Donegal service and they need to be addressed: