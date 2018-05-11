Donegal primed for Championship opener- Declan Bonner

Donegal will have a fully fit panel for the start of the Ulster Senior Championship this weekend against Cavan.

They will look to make home advantage count and progress to the quarter finals in front of a big Donegal support.

There was a number of players who had injury problems during the league campaign but Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says he has a full deck fighting for places this Sunday…

Donegal v Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday afternoon (Throw In 4pm)