Donegal County Council is preparing for the drafting of a new Letterkenny Town Plan, with a five week consultation period opening on Monday week next, May 21st.

As part of the process, a public drop in event will take place on Thursday May 24th, with a number of other events in the following weeks aimed at the business, community and social sectors.

Planner Eunan Quinn says the intention is to get as broad a spectrum of opinion as possible: