Calls for further public consultations on Donegal TenT project

There are calls for further public consultations to be held in relation to the TenT project for Donegal.

Councillor Patrick McGowan is urging Donegal County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to hold another drop in consultation in Lifford, Letterkenny and Ballybofey/ Stranorlar in order to ensure those affected by the proposed routes are notified.

Councillor McGowan says there was some confusion recently in relation to the exact routes and there is an onus on the council to allow for the public more debate on the matter: