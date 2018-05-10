Water outages having detrimental impact on Falcarragh businesses

It’s emerged that a new business which had just opened in Falcarragh had to close over the Bank Holiday weekend over on-going water issues in the area.

The news came to light at the most recent sitting of the Glenties Municipal District, with Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill saying that reoccurring water outages and burst pipes in the locality is having a detrimental effect on businesses.

While acknowledging that it isn’t the Councils responsibility, Cllr. O’Domhnaill is requesting Irish Water representatives to attend an emergency meeting to tease out and address the issues: