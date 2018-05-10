Water mains renewable works to start in Clonmany next week

Water mains renewal works are due to commence next week in Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Irish Water are to carry out works to improve water supply, water pressure and reduce leakage in the area as part of the utility’s Leakage Reduction Programme.

Renewal works involve the decommissioning and replacement of over 1.1 kilometres of old and damaged cast iron pipes with modern, high density plastic pipes.

It is estimated that works will take 5 weeks to complete and will take place along the local county road in the vicinity of Cloontagh National School.

New water service connections will also be laid and existing lead service connections are to be replaced as part of the improvement works.

Irish Water say, works may involve some short-term water shut offs but customers will be given 48 hours notice prior to planned outages.

Traffic management will also be in place during the 5 week period.