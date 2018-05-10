Shock after Donegal Donkey Sanctuary’s vehicle destroyed by fire

The Manager of the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary has had a lucky escape after being involved in a one vehicle collision at the weekend.

Danny Curran’s jeep and horsebox left the road on Sunday night after he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Upon returning to the scene the following morning, Mr. Curran discovered that both the jeep and horsebox had been destroyed by fire.

Further assessments are to be carried out to determine what caused the blaze.

Mr Curran says the incident has now left them with no mode of transport and in a very difficult situation: