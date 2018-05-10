PSNI arrest man in Glasgow in relation to sexual offences

A 39 year old man has been arrested in Glasgow in relation to sexual offences committed in Northern Ireland.

Police in Derry and Strabane had been liaising with officers in Scotland to arrange the transport of the man back to the jurisdiction who was wanted on bench warrant in relation to sexual offences dating back to 2001.

This comes after a 53 year old man appeared at Derry Magistrates Court yesterday after being arrested in England on suspicion of historic sexual offences committed in Northern Ireland.