Lack of burial ground space in Donegal becoming major issue

Serious concern has been raised once again over a severe lack of burial ground space in Donegal.

Coinciding with this, it’s also been revealed that Donegal had the second highest number of grants paid out to families who can’t afford to bury their loved ones under the exceptional needs payment scheme over the last few years.

Speaking on today’s Nine Til Noon Show Letterkenny Funeral Director and former Town Cllr. Pascal Blake says more people are now opting for cremation because there is neither the space for burial or families simply don’t have the money: