Highland TV: Irish Open Update with Ballyliffin GM John Farren

Prepartions for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club ramps up in the coming weeks as the main build around the venue starts to take shape.

The club have been working hard on staging the event since the announcement was made last year and now the plans and procedures will be put into full motion.

Wednesday was Media Day at the course where the European Tour announced a four year extension of the Irish Open and Dubai Duty Free partnership.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Ballyliffin General Manager John Farren to get the low down on what will be happening next..