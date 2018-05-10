Harps head for Shelbourne – Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher

Finn Harps travel to Dublin on Friday night to play Shelbourne at Tolka Park in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

Harps, who go into the game off the back of two home wins over Galway and Drogheda are second in the table and sit two points ahead of Shels.

Sam Todd and Michael O’Connor return from suspension but Mark Timlin’s hamstring injury means he’s not fit.

Manager Ollie Horgan also has concerns over Paddy McCourt and Ciaran Coll.