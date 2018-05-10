Deadline extended for submissions on Ten-T route plans

Donegal County Council has confirmed an extension to the deadline for comments on a number of key road proposals.

There’s been significant discussion on Highland Radio and elsewhere about the proposed route options, particularly in relation to the Twin Towns By-pass and the Letterkenny to Manorcunningham Road, with calls for more debate before any decisions are made.

In a statement this morning, the council says due to the level of interest and requests for extension of time, the closing date for submissions has been pushed back to Thursday May 31st.

However, the council says this is not a restricted deadline, and feedback will be welcomed and accepted at any stage of the project progression.

Council statement in full –

Three public consultation events were held in Lifford, Letterkenny and Ballybofey in April to allow the public to view and comment on potential route corridors identified for the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project, Donegal which consists of three National Primary Roads in Donegal – the N15 Ballybofey / Stranorlar Urban Region, the N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford / Strabane / A5 Link.

These events were well attended with over 400 people calling in during the course of the events. Information presented at the public consultations is available online via www.donegal-ten-t.ie. Comments and observations can also be made online at www.donegal-ten-t.ie. Due to the level of interest and requests for extension of time, feedback is now requested before the 31stMay 2018.

