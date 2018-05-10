Council seeks proposals for Town and Village Renewal

Donegal County Council is seeking projects that have the potential to enhance towns and villages across the county as part of the new Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

These would include projects that support economic development, or develop specific sectors such as food, crafts, heritage, and tourism.

Director of Services Liam Ward says with up to €200,000 available for projects, Donegal has been successful under this initiative in the past, and he’s hopeful that can continue into 2018…………

Council statement in full –

Donegal County Council is looking to hear about projects that have the potential to enhance towns and villages across the county as part of the new Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Projects that support entrepreneurship or that develop specific sectors such as artisan food hubs or craft hubs or heritage and tourism type initiatives in towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000 are being encouraged to come forward with an expression of interest.

Other types of activities such as town centre initiatives, town safety and accessibility enhancements and improvement of leisure and recreational facilities are also being considered.

“We are keen to hear from projects that will enhance and develop towns and villages socially, economically and culturally and proposals should include activities which will have clear positive economic impacts on the town” says Liam Ward, Director of Service in Donegal County Council.

“Funding ranging from €20,000 to €100,000 is available for towns and villages and funding of up to €200,000 will also be considered for a limited number of projects which can deliver exceptionally strong economic benefit to a town and its outlying areas”.

This scheme is being funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development with Donegal County Council administering the scheme in Donegal.

Groups who may have a suitable project should submit an expression of interest by 5pm on Monday 28 May 2018.

Expressions of interest will be assessed based on agreed priorities and a maximum of 12 proposals may be selected for further development into detailed applications which will be submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development for further assessment.

For further information visit www.donegalcoco.ie .