Big night for Derry as Cork visit The Brandywell

Derry City welcome the Premier Division leaders Cork City to the Brandywell on Friday night.

Nicky Low is a doubt but Conor McDermott could feature for the Candystrips while Portsmouth target Ronan Curtis is expected to line out.

Three former Derry players – Barry McNamee, Aaron Barry and Conor McCormick are now part of the Cork party which will add a bit of spice to the tie.

Derry are eight points behind Cork in the standings and have been good at home this season.

Manager Kenny Shiels wants his side to continue in their unbeaten march at the Brandywell…