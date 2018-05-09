World Cafe Research event to examine needs of young people

150 young people from the North est region will gather in Letterkenny’s Radisson Hotel tomorrow for ‘Born to Change’, an ecent to determine their needs into the future.

The event is based on the World Café research model, which will see young people themselves setting the agenda and leading much of the discussions.

Rosaleen Keenan of the HSE is one of the coordinators of the event – She says its a way of planning services for young people with regards to their Mental Health and well-being.

However, she says it’s vital that they themselves are taking the lead……….