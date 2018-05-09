Shiels unhappy with lack of clarity on courthouse future

The future of the old courthouse in Letterkenny has come under the microscope this week, with one councillor expressing concern at the fact that the building is still not under council control.

Responding to questions from Cllr Dessie Shiels, officials said the building is still being used by the court service, but the handover is expected to take place in the coming weeks. When that happens, they added, the building will be used for a number of council services.

However, Cllr Shiels says the answers are vague, and he wants more clarity…………