Over €4700 granted for two projects in Donegal

Two grants have been announced today for Donegal under the Gaeltacht action as part of the 20 year strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has sanctioned €3,845 for Buíon Ceoil Sóisearach Chroiceach Mór, Co. Donegal, to enable the purchasing musical band uniforms.

Meanwhile, a grant of €879 has been announced for Paróiste Mhíobhaí ar Aghaidh, Carraig Airt, Co. Donegal, to purchase equipment for the Heritage Community Centre

Announcing the grant, Minister of State McHugh said that he was pleased to be in a position to help the Committee in delivering this project. “With this equipment, it will be possible to show films from years gone by and provide more information about the history of the area and the place names of the area, not just for the Atlantic Ocean Way tourists but to the people of the area also.”