Nation shares pride at Eurovision qualification

Ryan O’Shaughnessy celebrates getting through to the Eurovision Final

Ryan O’Shaughnessy has booked a place for Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest Final in Lisbon, and the nation has been sharing their pride at him getting through.

Ryan’s result marks the first time Ireland has qualified for the final since 2013.

Among those sending their well wishes to Ryan following the news are past Ireland Eurovision representatives Nicky Byrne, Brendan Murray and Dustin the Turkey.

Nicky Byrne

@NickyByrne

Wahoooooo 🇮🇪🇮🇪🍺🇮🇪🍺🍺 well done @Ryan_Acoustic and all the team.. amazing scenes fantastic performance ! 💪🏻🇮🇪
Roll on Saturday ! ☘️

After the announcement that Ryan was through, Nicky took to Twitter praising his “fantastic performance.”

Brendan congratulated Ryan adding that “it’s times like this I’m proud to be Irish.”

Brendanmurray

@brendan_m96

Well done @Ryan_Acoustic and all the team!
It’s times like this I’m proud to be Irish 🇮🇪 now bring her home son! 🥇🏆 @Eurovision

In classic Dustin the Turkey form, he tweeted a simple but effective “go on ya good thing”.

Dustin The Turkey@DustinOfficial

Go on ya good thing Ryan….

Christian Tierney, the director of the video for Ryan’s song Together, shared a clip of Ryan’s performance on the night with the caption, “Up the town” and an tricolour emoji.

Christian Tierney

@_CTierney

Up the town 🇮🇪 @Ryan_Acoustic https://twitter.com/eurovision/status/993949691036418048 

Irish country music singer Lisa McHugh praised the “great tune” while congratulating Ryan on getting into the finale, while actor and presenter Rory Cowan shared his delight at the “brilliant result.”

Lisa McHugh

@LisaMcHughx

Congratulations @Ryan_Acoustic 😃🇮🇪 great tune!!! 👏🏻

 · Enniskillen, Northern Ireland
Rory Cowan

@1rorycowan

YES, YES, YES! are through to the final. Well done @Ryan_Acoustic . I’m delighted. Brilliant result! Can’t wait for Saturday night. Ireland are back 👏👏👏

Social media has been awash with support for Ryan, and the excitement is sure to build over the coming days before he takes to the stage in Lisbon for the grand finale on Saturday.

Eurovision Ireland@EurovisionIrl

🇮🇪 WE’RE THERE!! 🇮🇪
YES!!!! Congratulations @Ryan_Acoustic @EurovisionIrl @Eurovision

RTÉ2

@RTE2

.@Ryan_Acoustic summing up how the whole country is feeling right now ☘️👊

Just Eat Ireland

@JustEatIE

We live to fight another day! G’wan Ryan

MCD Productions

@mcd_productions

Good man @Ryan_Acoustic!
👏🍀🎶🏆🇮🇪

RTÉ 2FM

@RTE2fm

We are WEAK with pride over the brilliant @Ryan_Acoustic 🇮🇪

Show them how it’s done in the final ye beaut! 🇮🇪❤️☘️ https://twitter.com/rte2/status/993961431719559168 

The second Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final takes place in Lisbon on Thursday and will be broadcast on RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio 1 and the RTÉ Player from 8:00pm.

The Eurovision Grand Final takes place on Saturday, May 12 at 8pm on RTÉ One.

