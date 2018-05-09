Irish Water accused of snubbing Letterkenny Municipal District

Irish Water has again been accused of snubbing councillors in the Letterkenny Municipal District, with claims that requests for a meeting are being ignored.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle has, on a number of occasions, moved motions calling on Irish Water to come to the chamber in Letterkenny and provide clarity on future work plans.

He says efforts to coordinate necessary road repairs in Letterkenny Town are being compromised because they have to wait on details of Irish Water’s plans, but that detail has not been forthcoming.

Cllr Mc Monagle says offers to discuss the issue during scheduled briefings in Lifford are not sufficient…………