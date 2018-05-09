Highland TV: Championship Director Simon Alliss confident Ballyliffin will be a success

With just under two months to go to this year’s Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club, the event sponsors, Dubai Duty Free have agreed a four year extension, taking the partnership through to 2022.

The historic tournament has reached new heights since Dubai Duty Free began its title sponsorship in 2015, with the prize fund increasing year-on-year from €2.5 million to a record $7 million last year following its inauguration as one of the European Tour’s eight Rolex Series events.

This year, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation will take place at the spectacular Inishowen venue from July 5-8.

Championship Director with the European Tour Simon Alliss told Oisin Kelly they are confident that the Irish Open will be a huge success in Ballyliffin…