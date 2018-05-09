Efforts continuing to identify source of bad odour in Dungloe

There are calls for a full investigation to be carried out by Donegal County Council following reports of a foul odour circulating in the sewerage system in Dungloe.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher raised the issue at yesterday’s sitting of the Glenties Municipal District, saying that for a week, there have been recurring odours, believed to have originated for some form of oil which was dumped into the system.

No toxins have been identified, but Cllr Gallagher says it’s important that the source of the contamination is found…………