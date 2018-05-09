Doherty tells Dail “O’Brien must go”

Opposition parties are continuing their pressure on the government over the Cervical Check scandal.

The Dáil last night heard more calls for the resignation of the HSE boss Tony O’Brien.

He is scheduled to appear again before the Health Committee at Leinster House today, to give a quarterly update on the state of the HSE.

Sinn Féin will table a motion of no confidence in Mr O’Brien in the Dáil next week.

Donegal Pearse Doherty told the Dail last night that Mr O’Brien must take responsibility………..