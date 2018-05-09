Councillors meet today to consider material alterations to Draft County Development Plan

Donegal County Councillors are meeting today to consider the proposed material alterations to the Draft County Donegal Development Plan for 2018-2024.

Councillors accepted a number of reccomendations outlined in the Chief Executive’s report today but objections were made to the proposals not to extend settlement boundaries in the Bunbeg, Derrybeg, Glenties and Dunfanaghy areas.

It was agreed that the proposal would pass without the recommendation.

Councillor John Sheamuis O’Fearraigh welcomed this decision and says given the housing problem in Ghaoth Dobhair it is important that boundaries are extended to allow for development: