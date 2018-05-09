Community effort launched to get Riverine Project back on track

A ‘Rise of the Riverine’ march is to take place this Sunday in Strabane, in support of the Riverine Project.

Local community groups on both sides of the border are due to gather and proceed to the site of the Tinnies in Strabane as a show of support for the project.

The Riverine Project, backed by both Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, is a key community regeneration project for the Strabane and Lifford areas.

A funding application for the project was turned down earlier this year but President of the Strabane Chamber of Commerce, Martin Gallen, is hopeful the project will come to fruition………….