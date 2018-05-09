Community development funding for Donegal down over €2m since 2008

It has been revealed that community development funding for Donegal has more than halved in the past 10 years, from €4.3 million in 2008 to €2 million in 2018.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the aim of the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme is to reduce poverty and promote social inclusion and equality, something which the Government has failed to do for the people of Donegal.

Senator MacLochlainn says these shocking figures show the people of Donegal are being denied the supports needed: