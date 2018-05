Police in Derry are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen during the burglary of a house in the Limavady Road area of the city on Monday.

Entry was gained to the house sometime between 1am and 3am on Monday morning and a Blue Ford S Max was stolen along with a purse and a sum of cash.

Constable Martin is appealing to anyone with information to contact Police at Strand Road on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.