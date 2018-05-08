Report on alleged planning irregularities still not published

A report into alleged planning irregularities in Donegal has remained unpublished, a year after being submitted to the Minister for Local Government.

According to the Irish Times, the report contains allegations made by a whistleblower who worked within Donegal County Council, including that a collegaue submitted applications on behalf of friends and family, forged signatures and destroyed recommendations of other planners.

Senior Councel Rory Mulcahy was appointed to prepare a review three years ago, into the alleged irregularities, which date back over a decade.

The finalised report was due to be submitted at the end of October in 2015, but following so-called “unforseen delays”, it was held up for more than a year and a half.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has confirmed the report has been on his desk since last June, saying he has requested the advice of the attorney General on the matter.

Fianna Fail’s former housing and planning spokesman Barry Cowen has demanded the Minister explain the reason for the delays before the Dail.