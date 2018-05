Police have renewed their appeal for any information following a fatal single vehicle collision on the Feeny Road in Dungiven on Sunday morning past.

The 19 year old driver of a black Volkswagen Golf died after his car left the road at around 3:30am.

Constable McNee of the Collision Investigation Unit said they are particularly keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the deceased’s Golf travelling on the Feeny Road prior to the crash and anyone who may have stopped at the scene after this.