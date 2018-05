Sinn Fein Councillor John Sheamais O Fearrraigh has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District with Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill to become Leas Cathaoirleach.

Councillor O Fearraigh has been elected from his previous role as Leas Cathaoirleach now replacing Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig as Cathaoirleach.

Councillor O Fearraigh says his priority now is to develop the Gaeltacht region further………….