There’s been widespread condemnation in the Newtownstewart area after a local bar was the subject of an overnight break-in.

This is the third time Hempton’s Bar has been targeted in recent months.

It is believed that entry was gained to the premises sometime between 12:50am and 8am this morning with those responsible making off with around £13,000.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has called on the PSNI to take action following a number of recent incidents in the area: