Meeting called to secure the Lennon Festival in Ramelton

A meeting takes place in Ramelton tomorrow night in a bid to secure the future of the Lennon festival, which is due to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2010.

The Festival’s AGM was held last week with what was described as a very disappointing attendance.

The present committee has retired, with no new committee in place.

Anthony Mc Cahill was proposed as Chair, but speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, he said given the low attendance, he would rather have a second meeting to determine what happens next………….