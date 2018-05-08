Irish Water announce €1 million upgrade of Glenties Water Treatment Plant

Irish Water has announced the commencement of works on a €1 million upgrade of the Glenties Water Treatment Plant in Co Donegal.

The Glenties supply is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List for high levels of THMs with works now being undertaken to reduce the risk posed by THMs for customers in the area.

The project, which is being carried out by Veolia Limited on behalf of Irish Water and in partnership with Donegal County Council, is scheduled to take approximately eight months to complete. It will ensure a better quality drinking water supply, reducing the risk of THM formation in the supply and the upgraded treatment plant will support economic and social development in the area.

Irish Water’s Capital Programme Lead John McElwaine says: “These necessary upgrade works will be contained on site so there will be minimum disruption to local residents and businesses. Ultra violet treatment will be installed as part of this project as well as improvements to the chlorination process and the installation of a system called air-stripping to ensure THM compliance.”