Free compost being distributed in Derry and Strabane

People in Derry City and Strabane are beling offered free compost at local Recycling Centres for the next week, as a result of what is set to become an annual food waste recycling drive.

Since the council introduced brown food waste bins in 2015, almost 24,000 tonnes of food and garden waste has been diverted from landfill, and recycled into compost, which is beinmg distributed this week.

Nicola McCool is Waste Services Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council. She says this initiative is the perfect example of a local circular economy in action………

Pic – Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Maoliosa McHugh pictured with Council’s Waste and Recycling Manager Nicola McCool, Natural World Product’s Daniel Murray and Lily Durkan at the launch of the free compost giveaway at local recycling centres this week.