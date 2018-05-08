Donegal will have to be on top form to beat Cavan – Hugh McFadden

Donegal start their Ulster Senior Football Championship campaign with a Preliminary Round match this coming Sunday when they host Cavan.

Donegal will be looking to bounce back from relegation to Division 2 of the National Football League, while Cavan reached the Division 2 league final and secured promotion to Division 1 for next year.

The winners of this Sunday’s game will go on to face Derry in the Quarter-Finals.

Hugh McFadden gave his thoughts to Ryan Ferry ahead of Sunday’s game in Ballybofey…