Small businesses are being called on to apply for the Smart Lighting Grant Scheme.

The purpose of the scheme is to help SMEs reduce their energy use and costs, with the grant covering more than a third of the cost of upgrading to energy efficient lights.

The scheme, administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is open to applications until the 31st of May.

Mayor of Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is urging small businesses to apply………..